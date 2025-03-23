Make Fried Green Tomatoes Vegan With One Simple Swap

The crunchy exterior and delightfully tangy flavor of fried green tomatoes is something that should be enjoyed by everyone. Although both the main ingredient and cornmeal exterior are plant-based, the dish relies on eggs to bind everything together. For fried green tomatoes that'll be approved by plant-based eaters, make them with vegan binding agents instead.

The egg in fried green tomatoes helps the cornmeal coating better adhere to the slices, ensuring they come out with a perfectly crisp crust. Flaxseeds work as a great vegan binding agent for the tomatoes. Flaxseed contains mucilage, a sticky substance that allows it to hold things together. When mixed with water, it creates a jelly-like texture that mirrors the feel of egg yolk. Chia seeds contain the same fiber, making them another great egg substitute for fried green tomatoes.

To turn them into the perfect consistency, you'll need to grind up the seeds. Pulse either the flax or chia seeds in a blender or coffee grinder until they become a fine powder. Then add 1 tablespoon of flaxseed powder, or 2 tablespoons of chia seed powder, to a bowl. Pour in 3 tablespoons of water and stir until the mixture reaches a gelatinous texture. Let the binder thicken for around five minutes before making the fried tomatoes. The texture of the eggs are what's most important in breading, but their yolk also delivers a slightly rich taste. To mimic that, add a pinch of black salt to the breading mix.