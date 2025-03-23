Make Fried Green Tomatoes Vegan With One Simple Swap
The crunchy exterior and delightfully tangy flavor of fried green tomatoes is something that should be enjoyed by everyone. Although both the main ingredient and cornmeal exterior are plant-based, the dish relies on eggs to bind everything together. For fried green tomatoes that'll be approved by plant-based eaters, make them with vegan binding agents instead.
The egg in fried green tomatoes helps the cornmeal coating better adhere to the slices, ensuring they come out with a perfectly crisp crust. Flaxseeds work as a great vegan binding agent for the tomatoes. Flaxseed contains mucilage, a sticky substance that allows it to hold things together. When mixed with water, it creates a jelly-like texture that mirrors the feel of egg yolk. Chia seeds contain the same fiber, making them another great egg substitute for fried green tomatoes.
To turn them into the perfect consistency, you'll need to grind up the seeds. Pulse either the flax or chia seeds in a blender or coffee grinder until they become a fine powder. Then add 1 tablespoon of flaxseed powder, or 2 tablespoons of chia seed powder, to a bowl. Pour in 3 tablespoons of water and stir until the mixture reaches a gelatinous texture. Let the binder thicken for around five minutes before making the fried tomatoes. The texture of the eggs are what's most important in breading, but their yolk also delivers a slightly rich taste. To mimic that, add a pinch of black salt to the breading mix.
Pair vegan fried green tomatoes with these plant-based recipes
The crunchy appetizers are always delicious with a good vegan remoulade sauce, but there are so many unique ways to serve fried green tomatoes that make them even better. Like a cross between fresh tomato slices and onion rings, they can be used to top off a vegan BLT sandwich. They add a subtle, tangy flair and crunchy bite to the sandwich, enhancing the crisp lettuce and savory vegan bacon. To kick things up a notch, mix some hot sauce with vegan mayo and smear it on the sandwich bread.
Fried green tomatoes also work well when served on top of a mushroom and chickpea burger. The nutty chickpeas and meaty mushrooms add depth to the green tomatoes' delicate tang. If you're using canned chickpeas to make the burgers, don't toss out the liquid. Known as aquafaba, the liquid also works as a great vegan binding agent to use in place of eggs. Drain the chickpeas and add 3 tablespoons of aquafaba to a bowl. Gently whisk it to create a frothy, egg white-texture.
If you'd like to pair the tangy tomatoes with something a little sweet, eat them alongside a jackfruit BBQ sandwich. The tender strips of jackfruit are delicious against the crunchy feel of fried green tomatoes. You can add the tomatoes to the sandwich along with the coleslaw, or eat it as a side with some vegan ranch dressing as a dipping sauce.