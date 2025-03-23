The Worst Dolly Parton Cake Mix Tastes Like Laffy Taffy

Let's be honest: Baking a cake from scratch is daunting, especially for a novice baker. After all, there are plenty of cake baking mistakes you can make. From not properly measuring flour to selecting the wrong ingredients to keep your cake moist, it's no surprise that people usually forgo making these desserts at home. Luckily, there's no need to stress yourself out trying to make a cake that tastes like it came from a bakery when you can buy one from your favorite bakery instead. But if you really insist on making one yourself you should try using packaged cake mixes. Not only are they quick and easy to make, but you can recreate any type of cake you want since they come in an array of flavors. However, not all boxed cake mixes produce delicious cakes. In fact, some create awful cakes that will leave you less than impressed. And one cake mix you should stay away from is Dolly Parton's banana cake mix.

This cake mix has such an off-putting flavor that when Tasting Table ranked Dolly Parton baking mixes, it placed last. You know that ridiculously strong artificial banana flavor present in a banana Laffy Taffy? Well, that's the exact flavor that immediately coats your tongue when you bite into this cake. Unfortunately, this cake relied too heavily on banana flavoring. So much so, that it's the only thing you taste. And each bite of cake gives off a weird plastic-like aftertaste mixed with a heavy-handed pour of banana extract. Unless you love banana Laffy Taffy, you'll probably despise this cake.