The Nostalgic Canned Pasta You Should Really Avoid Buying

While nostalgic food can conjure up memories of childhood and simpler times, it can be more than a little disappointing when a childhood favorite doesn't quite hit the same as an adult. While staples like peanut butter and jelly and grilled cheese may never go out of style, some nostalgic foods are better left in the memory bank rather than the dinner table.

We tried and ranked popular canned pastas, and SpaghettiOs original canned pasta ranked last on our list. While SpaghettiOs have been a childhood favorite and pantry staple since 1965, the "neat round spaghetti you can eat with a spoon" didn't evoke warm and fuzzy feelings for us. SpaghettiOs may sell more than 150 million cans each year, but we won't be picking them up again any time soon.

While SpaghettiOs is, in fact, a canned pasta, it seems to be pasta in name only. Between the mushy noodles and too much sauce, what we found is more akin to soup. Upon tasting it, we were instantly hit with a sauce that was way too sweet — each can has 22 grams of sugar — and simply overwhelming compared to the amount of noodles.