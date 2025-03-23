What To Do If Your Moka Coffee Pot Is Leaking

Brewing the perfect cup of coffee takes some practice, especially when you're working with a moka pot. Even if you've followed all of the dos and don'ts necessary of moka-made java, occasionally, things can go awry. Cue, unexpected leakage. While your first instinct may be to assume the worst, the reality is that a leaky moka pot can be remedied. In most cases, all you need to do is take a closer look at the state of your the pot's parts.

A moka pot boasts a bunch of interconnected mechanisms. Should any become damaged, this can have a ripple effect on functionality, resulting in issues like leakage. This is why it's important to closely examine each part of your moka pot in between brewing, if you notice a leak. To save you some time, however, a faulty gasket is often to blame for a loss in liquid. When working properly, the rubber ring joins both halves of the pot together, allowing it to withstand steam pressure and let the moka work its magic. But, when the gasket is compromised, it loses these abilities, prompting liquid to seep from the sides of the pot. The solution? Simply replace the gasket.

Whether a gasket is cracked or torn, the easiest (and most foolproof) way to deal with an old or defective gasket is to swap it out for a new one. Just like that, leakage will become a problem of the past — well, hopefully.