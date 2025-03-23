Ever Wondered Why There's No Canned Cauliflower? Here's Why

Cauliflower is many things. When it's not part of a crudité platter and dipped in Ranch dressing, cauliflower can be roasted whole for a tender bite or transformed into a super-simple cauliflower rice. It can even be frozen and preserved for feature use. However, the one thing cauliflower cannot be is canned. Why? Canned foods are all about convenience. They taste good and have a long shelf life. But when it comes to cauliflower, canning is problematic. The reason is tied to what would happen to its taste, texture, and appearance if you tried to pressure can this veggie.

This low acid veggie that is rigid and crunchy when raw wouldn't fare well when pressured canned, per Penn State. Pressure canning requires pressurized steam to rise to 240 degrees Fahrenheit or higher to kill harmful bacteria and spores that could cause botulism. Unfortunately, those same high temperatures required for canning would likely turn cauliflower to mush. If you've ever steamed your cauliflower for too long, you know that it can quickly soften and lose its structure.