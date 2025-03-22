The Japanese Knife You Should Be Using To Carve Turkey

Interestingly, honesuki knives are specifically designed for de-boning poultry; the word honesuki literally means "bone knife." Because of this, honesuki knives lack the flexibility of carving knives. However, the knife remains uniquely suited to carving turkey. The key, experts say, to the honesuki's effectiveness is its distal taper which means it's much thicker near the handle than it is towards the point. This design means the knife's heel can be used to cut through thicker parts of a turkey while the more intricate jobs can be performed by the point of the blade. Such a design means very little turkey meat should be left on the bones after carving and that the meat that is removed should come off cleanly. (This is doubly true if you avoid this common slicing mistake people often make when carving turkey.)

While often derided as a tool with only a few uses, having a honesuki knife can actually save you space; while many people use both a sturdy, thick knife and a small, thin knife to carve poultry, the honesuki knife's design ensures it is the only knife you need to perform this task. What's more, it does a better job. Thicker-bladed knives don't perform as well and thinner blades can be too fragile, especially when carving larger birds.

Individual honesuki knives vary in price, however a 6-inch Tojiro honesuki knife can be purchased for under $100. As this knife takes the guesswork out of poultry carving, we'd say that's money well spent.