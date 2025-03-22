How The Viral La Scala Salad Became Beloved By Hollywood

You don't need to be a Hollywood star to understand the challenge of enjoying a meal but worrying about dropping pieces of food onto your favorite clothing. This experience is precisely what inspired the chopped salad served at one California establishment. La Scala has been serving up dishes in Beverly Hills for decades and is an established favorite among celebrities. While hearty plates of pastas and proteins are carried out to tables, one salad has captivated many visitors. Even Kim Kardashian has been vocal about her love for the chopped salad served at La Scala, which quickly led to it becoming a viral sensation.

This particular salad recipe is rumored to have been made after hungry celebs asked the chef for a dish that was easy to eat. What was at the time called a gourmet salad had a reputation for being delicious but challenging to eat because of its big pieces. In response, Chef Jean Leon instructed his team to chop the ingredients used in the recipe so finely that glamorous diners could easily and neatly scoop pieces up without having to interrupt their conversations with dropped vegetables or pause to slice into larger leaves of lettuce.