Pastry Chef Vs Baker: The Difference Explained

Whether you are considering a career in baking, or just curious about the job titles you see at your favorite restaurant, you may be wondering about the difference between a pastry chef and a baker. You might think that it's simply a semantic difference coming from people who think the term baker isn't fancy enough for them, but while there is certainly overlap between the job descriptions for each, the two really are not the same. Baker is a more general, less professional title, one used in many bakeries but also just as applicable to someone who bakes at home. Pastry chef is much more specific, and is a title you really have to earn in a professional environment.

The distinction comes from the classic division of labor in French kitchens, which was codified by the famous chef Georges-Auguste Escoffier and is where we got many of the professional titles of today. In these cases, the title "chef" of any kind is a professional one, reserved for people in advanced roles and positions of authority — and pastry chef is no exception. While the larger kitchen may be run by an executive chef and a sous chef, individual stations that produce specific styles of food also have chefs that oversee them, and this is where the title pastry chef originates. Bakers can still be professionals, of course, but they are either lower level positions, or less specialized in what they produce.