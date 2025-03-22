Turn Maple Syrup Into Melt-In-Your-Mouth Candy Without Any Extra Ingredients
Making maple syrup into candy is one of the many unconventional ways to it in the kitchen. In fact, Canadians do it all the time. They heat up maple syrup, pour it over fresh snow, and roll it into candy. While we will be heating up maple syrup, we won't be using snow. Although extra ingredients aren't necessary to make this candy, you will need a candy thermometer and candy molds or a parchment-lined baking sheet.
This equipment is essential because you need to first heat up the maple syrup to approximately 240 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, remove it from heat and allow the maple syrup to cool for about 10 minutes, until it reaches about 175 degrees Fahrenheit. Give it a good stir, then carefully transfer it to candy molds. For extra flair, try leaf- or heart-shaped molds. The maple syrup will be very hot, so supervise any children who are making this candy with you. Allow the maple syrup to cool directly in the molds before removing the candies and enjoying.
Heating maple syrup helps the sugars crystalize and removes water content. This allows for the maple syrup to harden into candy once cooled. Pop one in your mouth and notice how it just melts away beautifully on your tongue, coating the mouth with sweet, sugary goodness.
Maple syrup is a versatile candy-making ingredient
If you feel the candy is a bit too sweet for your taste, just a pinch of salt can improve the flavor of maple syrup. Salt, after all, helps balance the cloying sweetness of candies. While it will require extra ingredients, you can also add flavor and texture to your maple syrup candy. After pouring the heated maple syrup into molds, insert your favorite nut, berry, or chocolate.
After you make this easy and delicious maple syrup candy, let's say you want to take things up a notch. If that is the case, you can try turning maple syrup into brittle. You can try our delicious and simple maple cashew brittle recipe. This treat is both crunchy and buttery and will involve heating and melting sugar along with maple syrup. Candy molds will not be needed, but you will need a parchment-lined baking sheet. After the brittle cools, you can smash it into little pieces, cathartically, before enjoying the candy.