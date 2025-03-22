The Best Type Of Miso For A Flavorful Marinade

Miso may not be the first ingredient you think of when you make a marinade. However, if you want to marinate seafood like a chef, or any protein for that matter, you need to start reaching for this fermented soybean paste — but not just any miso. While there is a range in color and taste of this Japanese condiment, C.J. Jacobson, Top Chef contestant and chef and partner of Aba and Ēma restaurants, exclusively told Tasting Table to save the red and grab the white miso. Jacobson noted, "Most chefs like white miso as it's the least sweet. As the miso gets darker it is often used in Japanese desserts — though there are some cool red miso."

White or light miso differs from red miso in that it has a shorter fermentation period and is mild in taste. White miso is typically made with an ample portion of rice koji and boiled skinless soybeans, resulting in a subtle sweetness. Its umami not only adds a bold taste, but it also helps to build layers of flavor in a marinade. If you can't find white miso, try yellow miso, which is made with a koji of barley and white rice in addition to the skinless soybeans. It has a deep woody flavor that it imparts upon whatever it touches.