The Best Type Of Miso For A Flavorful Marinade
Miso may not be the first ingredient you think of when you make a marinade. However, if you want to marinate seafood like a chef, or any protein for that matter, you need to start reaching for this fermented soybean paste — but not just any miso. While there is a range in color and taste of this Japanese condiment, C.J. Jacobson, Top Chef contestant and chef and partner of Aba and Ēma restaurants, exclusively told Tasting Table to save the red and grab the white miso. Jacobson noted, "Most chefs like white miso as it's the least sweet. As the miso gets darker it is often used in Japanese desserts — though there are some cool red miso."
White or light miso differs from red miso in that it has a shorter fermentation period and is mild in taste. White miso is typically made with an ample portion of rice koji and boiled skinless soybeans, resulting in a subtle sweetness. Its umami not only adds a bold taste, but it also helps to build layers of flavor in a marinade. If you can't find white miso, try yellow miso, which is made with a koji of barley and white rice in addition to the skinless soybeans. It has a deep woody flavor that it imparts upon whatever it touches.
Miso marinade tips
How do you create a miso marinade? It's actually pretty simple. You need your white miso, a sweet Japanese wine called mirin, and sake all mixed together into a paste. You can add brown or white sugar to it as well to keep the sweet and salty flavors in balance. Miso marinade can add umami flavor to steak, tofu, or your favorite fish. However, the longer your chosen protein bathes in this mix, the deeper the flavor is going to be, so plan on allowing your ingredients to soak in the miso marinade for one to three days depending on the taste you want to achieve prior to cooking and serving.
That said, you can still make a quick skirt steak soaked in a miso marinade as long as you have a minimum of 15 minutes to give it a good dip in this pasty blend. Your meat will still benefit from that umami-packed goodness for even a short time. If you plan on testing Chef C.J. Jacobson's miso recommendation, just remember that, because of the sugar elements in your marinade, foods will char rather quickly. To combat this problem before it happens, you can pat down the marinated item with a paper towel so that there is just an ultra-thin layer of this paste on your food.