The Coffee Creamer Recall That's Rocking New York And New Jersey

If you live in New York or New Jersey and plan to pick up a bottle of coffee creamer during this weekend's grocery shopping haul, beware of what kind you add to your cart. As of Wednesday, March 14, 2025, two varieties of creamers produced by International Delight have been recalled by the Food and Drug Administration: Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll and Hazelnut.

According to the FDA's website, the recall is due to reports of potential spoilage, leading to over 12,000 cases (or up to 75,000 bottles) of the International Delight coffee creamers being removed from shelves. This was due to customer complaints of illnesses associated with consuming the two types of coffee creamer, prompting the FDA to issue a voluntary recall on the products back on February 21, 2025. However, the significance has now been upgraded to a Class II recall. Per the FDA, this level of food recall means that the products likely won't cause serious harm or death but could still be risky to consume.