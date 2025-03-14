The Coffee Creamer Recall That's Rocking New York And New Jersey
If you live in New York or New Jersey and plan to pick up a bottle of coffee creamer during this weekend's grocery shopping haul, beware of what kind you add to your cart. As of Wednesday, March 14, 2025, two varieties of creamers produced by International Delight have been recalled by the Food and Drug Administration: Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll and Hazelnut.
According to the FDA's website, the recall is due to reports of potential spoilage, leading to over 12,000 cases (or up to 75,000 bottles) of the International Delight coffee creamers being removed from shelves. This was due to customer complaints of illnesses associated with consuming the two types of coffee creamer, prompting the FDA to issue a voluntary recall on the products back on February 21, 2025. However, the significance has now been upgraded to a Class II recall. Per the FDA, this level of food recall means that the products likely won't cause serious harm or death but could still be risky to consume.
Other states impacted by the FDA's recall on International Delight's popular coffee creamers
While New York and New Jersey are the two main states of concern regarding this coffee creamer recall, they are not the only places impacted by the spoiled product. There are many other states that the product was shipped to, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Wyoming. The recall specifically impacts the 32-ounce bottles of both flavors of creamer across 31 states in total. There's no official word on if the smaller bottles are safe to consume, as these were the only two products officially recalled by the FDA.
Another option is to make homemade coffee creamer that's ready in just about 15 minutes with only five ingredients, including condensed milk.