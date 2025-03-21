The Best (And Worst) Cuts Of Beef For Sausage, According To A Pro

Making sausage at home is as fun as it is rewarding. It's a great weekend project that lets you control the quality of the meat, the amount of fat, and guarantees there are no unwanted fillers or preservatives. Plus, you can also season and flavor the meat in different ways to create a variety of sausage styles. If making sausage at home sounds too intimidating, fear not. Tasting Table has an expert on hand to explain which cuts of beef to use for making sausage and which you should avoid at all costs.

Hunter Shoults, Vice President and Plant Manager of Bear Creek Smokehouse, shared his best tips for choosing the right cuts of meat for the best homemade sausage. "Beef chuck is ideal due to its fat-to-lean ratio, with about 15-20% fat," he says. "Brisket (point end) is another great option, especially for sausage meant for grilling. The finely ground fat found in these cuts helps bind the muscle fibers to one another so your sausage doesn't crumble out of the casing after you cook it."

Of course, that's not all. "There's much more science behind these cuts than just fat percentages," Shoults points out. He explains that choosing the right meat for making sausages also has to do with the type of protein each cut contains. "The protein fibers found in these cuts, called myofibrils, are ideal for retaining water, resulting in a juicy sausage instead of a dry, shriveled-up disaster," he explains. This is definitely important, because nobody likes a dry, shriveled-up disaster coming off the grill.