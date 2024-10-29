What It Means To Emulsify Homemade Sausage

Imagine taking a bite of an irresistible frankfurter or hot dog. That juicy, smooth texture takes some practice to nail, and to do it, you need to understand how to emulsify sausages. Tasting Table caught up with Hunter Shoults, the plant manager at Bear Creek Smokehouse, to find out what emulsification is all about. "The emulsifying process is important to the outcome of your homemade sausage, particularly regarding its bite and malleability," Shoults explains. "Emulsifying — grinding and combining fat with lean meat — is a science that ensures sausage holds together when sliced and affects the 'snap' you experience when biting into a whole piece of sausage."

It's safe to say that Hunter Shoults has got some accolades; he's in charge of the production of all meats at Bear Creek. Plus, he's the son of Robbie Shoults, the third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse and owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898. Hunter's emulsifying technique has been passed down by generations of expert chefs and should definitely provide some inspiring food for thought. And, once you've mastered this stage, do you know the tasty reason you should be boiling sausage? This savvy strategy retains moisture to achieve that juicy effect that people love so much. It makes the most of all that grinding and fat integration, keeping the meat compact.