5 Festive Cocktails To Make With Guinness
Guinness is one of the most iconic beers popularly enjoyed today. Made since the middle of the 18th century, it created the mold for the dry Irish stout — and it's arguable that no brewery has quite perfected the formula like Guinness ever since. At only 4.2% alcohol by volume (ABV) and about 210 calories per pint, the beer is rich with a roasty, bittersweet chocolate, espresso flavor profile and a dense, creamy froth — if poured correctly, which requires a bit of skill. You may think you know everything there is to know about Guinness, but did you know that there are more ways to enjoy it than just in a pint glass? The stout is actually a game-changer in cocktails, opening up a whole new world of options for exploring and experimenting with its flavors and mouthfeel.
The Irish-born beer is a staple on St. Patrick's Day. According to WalletHub, about 13 million pints are consumed on March 17th worldwide each year. Plus, it's a year-round favorite, and is especially booming in interest currently thanks to social media trends like "splitting the G," where drinkers try to get their first gulp big enough that the beer lands exactly halfway down the glass logo's "G." In other words, this centuries-old staple has never been hotter, and it's a great time to learn how to reinvent some classic cocktails with Guinness. Whether it's at St. Paddy's Day celebrations or just your next get-together, these tipples are sure to impress, delighting Guinness fans and introducing newcomers to its classic profile.
Black Velvet
Few things are more exciting in the world of home mixology than a cocktail that feels incredibly fancy but is also extremely easy to make. That's the best way to describe the black velvet, a cocktail mixing hearty stout and crisp Champagne. Just two ingredients and you have an intriguing, tasty drink that also happens to look gorgeous in a flute glass. You get the roasty coffee notes of the stout, but that profile is lightened and brightened by tart Champagne. The latter also brings even more effervescence.
Together, the stout and sparkling wine create a dreamy cloud of foam, and both finish dry so there's no cloying sweetness. While not quite as long as that of Guinness, the black velvet has its own impressive history. It's believed to have been invented in London in 1861 to honor Prince Albert after his death. Made with Champagne and stout, the drink was both celebratory and appropriately hued for mourning.
To make your own black velvet — and toast to happier times, no doubt — simply fill a flute halfway with chilled Guinness, then top it off with Champagne, or the sparkling wine type of your choosing. To give it a twist, you could add a fruit garnish that both gives a sweet touch to the Champagne and brings out the very subtle fruit notes of the Guinness, such as a raspberry or orange rind. Any liqueur or homemade flavored simple syrup you'd add to Champagne could introduce new flavors, too, like cherry or elderflower.
Wilde Oscar
Thoughts of Guinness and whiskey go hand in hand, conjuring up images of a cozy Irish pub. Whiskey fans will be happy to know that they can experience the delicious complexity of both this stout and spirit in one timelessly popular cocktail: the classic old fashioned. This tipple traditionally calls for 2 ounces of bourbon or rye whiskey, 1 teaspoon of simple syrup, and 2 to 3 dashes of Angostura bitters. To make Guinness' own update, called the Wilde Oscar, use 1½ ounces of bourbon, 1 ounce of Guinness, ½ an ounce of simple syrup, and a dash or two of botanical bitters.
Stir it all together in a mixing glass with ice, then strain into a fresh glass over a nice big rock of ice. Orange peel and a maraschino cherry complete the drink as garnishes. The finished result is the old fashioned you know and love, with Guinness playing up the drink's warm, deep profile while adding a roasty, coffee-tinged quality. To further customize the cocktail, especially for an Irish holiday like St. Patrick's Day, you could use Irish whiskey in place of bourbon.
After all, the drink is named after the legendary Irish poet and novelist, Oscar Wilde. If you need ideas, we ranked 15 Irish whiskey brands, and found Spot Whiskey and Redbreast to be the best. To further enhance the drink's dark, cozy complexity, use a simple syrup made with a richer type of sugar, such as demerara or brown sugar; you could even add a touch of honey or maple syrup.
Bloody Mary
If you want to enjoy Guinness for brunch, reach for the tried-and-true bloody mary. Stout in a bloody mary may sound strange at first, but the combination of beer, tomato juice, hot sauce, and spices will be familiar to you if you've ever tried to make a tasty super-garnished michelada. Besides, there are so many bloody mary recipe variations, you could endlessly experiment with different spirits and mix-ins and, yes, even dark beer. This version with Guinness is rich and complex.
The beer brings a deeper, rounder note to the bloody mary's sweet tomato and sauces, spices, and seasonings that provide heat and herbaceousness. You'll get a roasty character, some earthiness, and more balanced bittersweetness. To make this upgrade, you'll need 1½ ounces of vodka, 2 ounces of Guinness, 3 ounces of tomato juice, 2 dashes of hot sauce (you can pick your favorite, here), 2 dashes of Worcestershire sauce, a good squeeze of fresh lemon juice, 2 pinches of pepper, 2 pinches of celery salt, and a sprinkle of seafood seasoning.
Shake everything but the beer together in a shaker with ice, then strain into your glass over ice and top with the Guinness. There's so much room for creativity, here. You can add any of your favorite spices and seasonings, from garlic powder to gochugaru chili powder, and you can choose from some of the absolute best bloody mary garnishes, from classic celery stalks to pickled veggies, cheese, and even shrimp.
Black Russian
The bloody mary shows you what Guinness can bring to a savory cocktail, while this option really showcases how it shines in sweeter drinks. The white Russian is arguably better known than the black Russian, so it may be surprising that the latter predates the former. It was likely created by a bartender at a hotel in Belgium in the 1940s, for the American ambassador to Luxembourg, Perle Mesta. About 20 years later, someone had the idea to add cream or milk and develop the white version.
The traditional black Russian employs 1½ ounce of vodka and ¾ of an ounce of Kahlúa, stirred together and garnished with maraschino cherries. To reinvent this drink with Guinness, use an ounce of vodka, an ounce of brewed coffee or coffee liqueur, 2 ounces of cola, and 2 ounces of Guinness. Mix everything but the beer together in a glass with ice, then top with the stout. You can customize this recipe to your preferences.
The coffee is best if you don't like things too sweet, or you can use your favorite coffee liqueur, and even add some chocolate liqueur, too. You can use your favorite cola, and introduce subtle fruity kicks with elements like raspberry simple syrup. Whether you stick to the directions or experiment, you'll have something sweet and rich, yet spiced from the cola and roasty from the coffee and Guinness. Garnish with dark cherries or chocolate-covered espresso beans.
Guinness Margarita
This cocktail may be the biggest surprise, but trust us and make a Guinness margarita. According to a Nielsen study (via Last Call Trivia), the margarita is the most popular cocktail in the United States, a familiar and refreshing blend of bright acidity and tartness with citrusy sweetness and the balance of a salty rim. You know you love the marg and all of its many riffs, from the elderflower margarita to the ultimate spicy margarita to even the absinthe margarita. So, try a richer, rounder, roastier spin with the Guinness margarita. Gather 12 ounces of limeade concentrate – you can buy a frozen can from Amazon Fresh – and 12 ounces of tequila, plus 2 cans of Guinness stout.
This will make a whole pitcher, so about six servings. Add everything together over ice in a pitcher and stir it up, adding fresh lime wedges as the final touch. The result is bright yet earthy, with notes of citrus fruits and coffee, creating a unique, tropical profile. Pro tip: For your glasses' rims, use espresso salt to spotlight the stout. This stout-ified margarita will prove just how versatile Guinness can be, and will have you thinking about how it might embolden all of your other favorite mixed drinks. Guinness also makes a non-alcoholic stout, so you can still get in on the experimenting fun with zero-proof cocktails.