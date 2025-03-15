5 Festive Cocktails To Make With Guinness

Guinness is one of the most iconic beers popularly enjoyed today. Made since the middle of the 18th century, it created the mold for the dry Irish stout — and it's arguable that no brewery has quite perfected the formula like Guinness ever since. At only 4.2% alcohol by volume (ABV) and about 210 calories per pint, the beer is rich with a roasty, bittersweet chocolate, espresso flavor profile and a dense, creamy froth — if poured correctly, which requires a bit of skill. You may think you know everything there is to know about Guinness, but did you know that there are more ways to enjoy it than just in a pint glass? The stout is actually a game-changer in cocktails, opening up a whole new world of options for exploring and experimenting with its flavors and mouthfeel.

The Irish-born beer is a staple on St. Patrick's Day. According to WalletHub, about 13 million pints are consumed on March 17th worldwide each year. Plus, it's a year-round favorite, and is especially booming in interest currently thanks to social media trends like "splitting the G," where drinkers try to get their first gulp big enough that the beer lands exactly halfway down the glass logo's "G." In other words, this centuries-old staple has never been hotter, and it's a great time to learn how to reinvent some classic cocktails with Guinness. Whether it's at St. Paddy's Day celebrations or just your next get-together, these tipples are sure to impress, delighting Guinness fans and introducing newcomers to its classic profile.