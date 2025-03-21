How To Make Steamed Rice Snacks Without A Steamer

If you're in search of the perfect bite-sized snack to serve at your next dinner party, look no further than puto, a traditional Filipino dessert and side dish. Light, airy, and slightly sweet, puto are little, mini-muffin-shaped steamed rice cakes that are extremely versatile.

Kakanin, or Filipino rice snacks, have a rich history. Puto, one of the most popular kakanin, gets their name from the indigenous word "puttu," which means "portioned." The types of ingredients used to make them can vary between regions, but the most common base is rice flour, which is mixed with coconut milk, baking powder, sugar, and egg.

You can top puto with cheese or salted egg for a more savory snack, or use coconut or ube. They are also served plain to accompany stews like Kare Kare, as well as other Filipino dishes. The best part is how easy they are to make — even if you don't own a steamer. You can easily turn your skillet into a steamer. All you need is a wire rack and a heat-proof plate.