Kakanin: The Rich History Of The Popular Filipino Rice Snacks, Explained

If you've never had kakanin (Filipino rice cake) before, biting into one might be a surprising experience. A sapin-sapin slice, for example, with its layers of purple, yellow, and white, might have you expecting something moist yet light, like a lemon bar. The caramel-brown biko and its sticky glaze could have you anticipating something fudge-like, whereas the pastel-colored puto looks as light as chiffon cake. What you'll get, instead, is a chewy consistency with a mild sweetness that's a delicious backdrop to different garnishes: Coconut caramel, grated cheese, toasted coconut flakes, toasted coconut milk curds, or salted egg slices.

There are as many as 15 kinds of kakanin, with some Philippine provinces having their own versions for certain rice cake types. Generally, though, they share two main ingredients: sticky rice and coconut milk, both of which are heavy players in Filipino cuisine. Glutinous rice is what's responsible for kakanin's unique texture. In fact, the Filipino word for rice, kanin, is one of the root words of its name; the other one is kain, which means to eat. Some types are made with grated cassava rather than sticky rice but they also have a gummy texture. Meanwhile, the delicate taste comes courtesy of coconut milk.

Some people treat kakanin as dessert because of its flavor. However, given how filling it is, most locals eat it as a mid-day or after-work snack. The cigar-shaped suman, specifically, is also eaten for breakfast in the southern Philippines, served with hot coffee or chocolate.