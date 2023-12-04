The Simple Trick To Turn Your Skillet Into A Steamer

To turn your skillet into a steamer you will need a deep skillet, a fitting lid, a heat-safe plate, and some items to prop up the plate above the water level, like cutlery or rolled-up balls of aluminum foil. Most households typically have these items, so you're likely already set.

First, fill the skillet with about an inch or two of water, ensuring that the water level is low enough not to touch the food during steaming. Then, create a makeshift rack inside the skillet. You can do this by placing a few rolled-up balls of aluminum foil or some heat-safe cutlery at the bottom. These items will act as supports to elevate the plate above the water level. Make sure these props are stable and evenly spaced to provide a secure base.

Next, place the heat-safe plate on top of these props to serve as the platform for your food. Arrange your ingredients on the plate in a single layer. This ensures even cooking and efficient steam circulation. Now, cover the skillet with the lid to trap the steam inside, creating an environment similar to a traditional steamer. Turn the heat to medium or medium-high, bringing the water to a gentle boil. Within a few minutes, depending on the food you're steaming, your dish will be ready to serve. And there you have it, your skillet turned into a steamer in just a few easy steps.