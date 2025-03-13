Jameson Triple Triple: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

St. Patrick's Day is marching right towards us, and you'd better believe Americans are going to drink a lot of Irish whiskey this month. Also, so much more Guinness than you would have ever believed possible. Fortunately for anyone fearing that their favorite Irish tipple might run out, Jameson is here to help with the release of an expression you haven't had before: Jameson Triple Triple. The bottle isn't quite new (more on that in a second), but it's enjoying its first widespread release.

The venerable distillery kindly sent us a bottle to compile this ultimate guide to the new(ish) introduction to the Jameson family line. Turns out, it's hiding even more interesting production secrets than you can glean from its name. Read on to learn more about this bottle's history, contents, taste, and the best ways to enjoy it.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.