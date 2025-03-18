The World's Thinnest Spaghetti Isn't Visible To The Naked Eye

You may have heard of su filindeu -– the most-recognized rarest pasta in the world, believed to have been created in the village of Lula on the island of Sardinia, Italy. It has been made for over 300 years, and is so fine that it is known as the threads of God. Su filindeu is about half the width of angel hair pasta. And if you take it into nanometers, a strand of su filindeu is about 440,000 nanometers in diameter. But an even smaller pasta has been developed by scientists, and this one you can't even see with the naked eye.

Called nanospaghetti, this wispy pasta is 372 nanometers wide –- take a single human hair, then make it 200 times thinner, and that's a strand of nanospaghetti. So measured up against su filindieu, it's 1,000 times smaller. It is so tiny that it can only be seen with very particular equipment, like a scanning electron microscope.

Incidentally, nanospaghetti wasn't actually developed as a type of food. A team of chemists at University College London (UCL), UK, were conducting an experiment as part of the research in master's students Beatrice Britton and Dr. Adam Clancy's studies, to create nanofibers. Through the experiment, they realized that this nanospaghetti could actually be an incredibly important discovery for the healthcare sector, in the healing of wounds, bone regeneration, and the delivery of medications to the body.