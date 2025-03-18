The Best Frozen Seafood At Costco Should Be In Your Cart Weekly

Costco offers so many easy dinner options, especially in the freezer aisle — so many, in fact, that it can be overwhelming to make a decision when you're doing your weekly shop. Fortunately, we did the hard work for you and ranked eight Costco frozen seafood dishes. Our taste-tester concluded that there is one item that should be in everyone's cart: Sea Cuisine tortilla crusted tilapia. Not only do these coated flaky white fish fillets taste delicious, but they also deliver an innovative take on traditional breaded tilapia, with no artificial flavors in sight.

Rather than rolling the fish in the standard panko breadcrumb coating, Sea Cuisine utilizes a creative blend of crushed corn tortilla chips, chipotle, and garlic. The result is a crunchy, lightly spiced crust that crisps perfectly at the edges. The fish itself, which is farmed responsibly, is delicate and flavorful, providing an ideal textural balance. Plus, the dish is a good source of vitamin D and protein, and each 4-ounce serving has just 180 calories, making them the perfect star of any easy weeknight dinner that couldn't be easier to prepare.