The Best Frozen Seafood At Costco Should Be In Your Cart Weekly
Costco offers so many easy dinner options, especially in the freezer aisle — so many, in fact, that it can be overwhelming to make a decision when you're doing your weekly shop. Fortunately, we did the hard work for you and ranked eight Costco frozen seafood dishes. Our taste-tester concluded that there is one item that should be in everyone's cart: Sea Cuisine tortilla crusted tilapia. Not only do these coated flaky white fish fillets taste delicious, but they also deliver an innovative take on traditional breaded tilapia, with no artificial flavors in sight.
Rather than rolling the fish in the standard panko breadcrumb coating, Sea Cuisine utilizes a creative blend of crushed corn tortilla chips, chipotle, and garlic. The result is a crunchy, lightly spiced crust that crisps perfectly at the edges. The fish itself, which is farmed responsibly, is delicate and flavorful, providing an ideal textural balance. Plus, the dish is a good source of vitamin D and protein, and each 4-ounce serving has just 180 calories, making them the perfect star of any easy weeknight dinner that couldn't be easier to prepare.
Preparation tips for tortilla crusted tilapia
You can cook the tilapia two ways: In the oven or air fryer. For the oven, preheat it to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and bake the frozen fillets in a single layer on a shallow, foil-lined tray for 19 to 22 minutes. If opting for the airfryer, preheat it to 390 degrees Fahrenheit then place the fish in a single layer and cook for 10 to 13 minutes. Leave to stand for a couple of minutes before serving.
Sea Cuisine recommends cooking the fish to a minimum temperature of 155 degrees Fahrenheit before eating. It's also best to avoid flipping the fillets during cooking, as they are quite delicate and could fall apart. Simply leave them to bake undisturbed and enjoy once your timer goes off.
The price for two pounds of the prepared fish is reasonable, and it offers the perfect solution for the next time you're too tired or short of time to make our Parmesan crusted tilapia recipe from scratch. For those seeking to elevate their meals without sacrificing convenience or taste, Sea Cuisine's tortilla crusted tilapia should become a regular addition to that Costco frozen meal shopping list.