Are There Any Trader Joe's Products Made In Canada?
If you live in a snack (vs. ingredient) household, then you've likely got a stash of Trader Joe's pretzels, popcorn, cookies, or corn puffs in your pantry. While many of these products are made by American suppliers, there are plenty of others sourced from all over the world. But how can you tell which ones are made in Canada?
In some instances, the packaging features the words "product of Canada," making their origin clear. However, in other cases you'll have to be more assertive in your investigations and look at evidence of recall information that ties a Trader Joe's product to a third-party manufacturer selling the same item in different packaging. Sounds like too much work? Luckily, we've done it for you.
First on the list is Trader Joe's butter chicken. Featured on our roundup of 18 Indian foods from Trader Joe's, this item is definitely made in Canada, according to the label on the front of the box. Produced by Aliyas Foods Limited, which suffered a potential listeria contamination in its butter chicken in 2012, Trader Joe's was forced to recall 5,000 pounds of product.
A fan of Trader Joe's fire-roasted bell peppers and onions? These too are supplied by a Canadian company called McCain. Back in 2018, McCain recalled its fire roasted veggies (made in its California facility, so technically not on site in Canada), which affected Trader Joe's sales of the smoky product.
Trader Joe's crackers, fougasse, and corn dippers are Canadian
Then we've got Trader Joe's Wheat Crisp Crackers, which are made by a Canadian supplier, according to a Trader Joe's Instagram post. Trader Joe's used to stock Red Chili Scalloped crackers, which were a product of Canada, but they were discontinued. Meanwhile, the Chile Crackers are made in the U.K. and the Lingue Crackers are made in Italy so not every iteration of the store's crackers are of Canadian origin
A comment on a Reddit thread discussing Trader Joe's Olive Fougasse highlights that this bread product is likely Canadian as well; "This is delicious bread. We purchased the same product in the past from Mom's Organic Market, but under the Boulart brand (Canadian company), and this Trader Joe's version is the exact same thing, made by the same company."
According to a hunch from another Redditor, Trader Joe's Organic Corn Chip Dippers and Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers may be made by Canadian brand Neal Brothers. We did a little super-sleuthing and compared the ingredients for Neal Brothers Organic Mexican Street Corn Chips with those sold by Trader Joe's and found them to be virtually identical, suggesting they're one and the same product. They also share the same distinctive concave shape. Other Redditors have come across Trader Joe's snacks made by a Canadian potato chip supplier called Covered Bridge, or seen cheeses, such as the Spanish cheese sampler, that are very similar to products marketed by Canadian brand President's Choice.