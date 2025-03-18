Are There Any Trader Joe's Products Made In Canada?

If you live in a snack (vs. ingredient) household, then you've likely got a stash of Trader Joe's pretzels, popcorn, cookies, or corn puffs in your pantry. While many of these products are made by American suppliers, there are plenty of others sourced from all over the world. But how can you tell which ones are made in Canada?

In some instances, the packaging features the words "product of Canada," making their origin clear. However, in other cases you'll have to be more assertive in your investigations and look at evidence of recall information that ties a Trader Joe's product to a third-party manufacturer selling the same item in different packaging. Sounds like too much work? Luckily, we've done it for you.

First on the list is Trader Joe's butter chicken. Featured on our roundup of 18 Indian foods from Trader Joe's, this item is definitely made in Canada, according to the label on the front of the box. Produced by Aliyas Foods Limited, which suffered a potential listeria contamination in its butter chicken in 2012, Trader Joe's was forced to recall 5,000 pounds of product.

A fan of Trader Joe's fire-roasted bell peppers and onions? These too are supplied by a Canadian company called McCain. Back in 2018, McCain recalled its fire roasted veggies (made in its California facility, so technically not on site in Canada), which affected Trader Joe's sales of the smoky product.