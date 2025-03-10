The One Trader Joe's Popcorn Flavor You Simply Can't Skip

Dubbing any Trader Joe's snack as "unskippable" always sounds like a matter of personal preference rather than fact. After all, the beloved grocery chain has some of the best snacks on the market, and its selection of popcorn is especially good. It has a creative variety of flavored kernels, but the piquant popcorn is Trader Joe's best version of the treat.

According to Merriam-Webster, piquant means "agreeably stimulating to the taste," and we agreed that TJ's piquant popcorn stimulates our taste buds. In fact, we gave it the top spot in our ranking of Trader Joe's bagged popcorn flavors. The brown paper bag that houses the kernels says they're spiced with nutritional yeast, onion, sea salt, and garlic, and our taste tester loved that each flavor came across clearly with every bite. The nutritional yeast, an inactive yeast that serves as a vegan cheese substitute and nutrient provider, lends the kernels a savory, cheesy flavor. There's also a nuttiness that comes right after the umaminess, bolstering the earthy taste of the onion and garlic.

What's most noticeable is the scaled-back presence of the sea salt. Typically, popcorns that list it on the packaging tend to have a dominatingly salty taste that shuts out other flavors. In the piquant popcorn, the sea salt simply boosts the savoriness of the kernels while balancing out the other flavors.