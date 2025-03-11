Girl Scouts Accused Of Selling Cookies With Pesticides - This Flavor Has The Highest Levels

Girl scout cookies are a beloved treat that most people can feel good about buying, however, a new lawsuit is alleging that they aren't as wholesome as you might hope. Filed in Brooklyn, the suit is a class-action lawsuit representing consumers of Girl Scout Cookies being led by a Bayside, Brooklyn resident, which alleges that the cookies contain heavy metals and pesticides. The lawsuit is being brought against both the Girl Scouts and the makers of the cookies, ABC Bakers and Ferrero USA's Little Brownie Bakers.

The accusation in the suit is based on a report released in December of 2024 from the organizations GMO Science and Moms Across America, which alleged to have found toxic metals and other chemicals in Girl Scout Cookies. The study is particularly concerned with glyphosate, an herbicide that is widely used in U.S. agriculture. And while glyphosate was found in all of the tested cookies, the highest levels were found in the Girl Scout's Thin Mints.

While the report alleges that elevated levels of glyphosate can cause a host of problems including cancer, miscarriages, neurotoxicity, and autism, EPA standards consider that a GMO myth, with its current use deemed safe for consumption and without any scientific evidence supporting the claims against it. The Girl Scouts have released a statement rebutting the claims made by the study, saying that all of its cookies are made in compliance with food safety standards from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).