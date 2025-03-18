The Best Cuts Of Beef For Irresistible Vaca Frita

Vaca frita, a shredded beef dish hailing from Cuba, is a meal bursting with flavor. This is one classic Cuban beef dish that any carnivorous traveling gourmand should know about, as the meaty plates offer reliable bites of comfort food. Yet, these tasty morsels of meat can also be enjoyed in the solace of your own kitchen, without having to step on a plane. But what should we look for in the market when filling our carts? We spoke to Carlos Nevarez, the executive chef at North Carolina's El Puro Cuban Restaurant, for tips on how to best recreate this recipe at home, starting with the cut we choose.

"In my opinion, flank steak is the best cut of steak for traditional vaca frita because it is relatively lean, flavorful, and holds its structure well after simmering," Nevarez notes. It's true that flank steak is typically used to make vaca frita, and for good reason. Not only is this cut of meat more affordable than others, but the abdominal muscle fibers offer pieces that are ideal for the most texturally satisfying shreds.

As far as making vaca frita is concerned, it's fairly simple. Once the meat is boiled and shredded to be fried, the plated pieces of flank steak are mixed with a spiced tomato sauce to create a savory, meaty stew that can be enjoyed with sides of beans and rice. Because the meat to make vaca frita is cooked twice — first boiled and then fried — the individual shreds are simultaneously crispy and tender.