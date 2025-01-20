8 Classic Cuban Beef Dishes You Should Know About

Whether simmered, stuffed, shredded, or roasted, Cuban beef dishes celebrate the spirit of comfort food. While perusing Cuban restaurant menus, it would seem like beef dishes were always part of the Cuban culinary culture — but as popular as they are today, it wasn't always the case.

Cattle and other domestic animals weren't introduced to Cuba until the 16th century by Spanish colonists, and it was not until the 17th century that cattle farming started becoming an essential industry on the island. Before the rise of the beef industry, indigenous Caribbeans — the Taíno — mainly relied on fish and farming local fruits, manioc (yuca), beans, peanuts, and vegetables. European and African cooking influences started to simmer into Cuban culture during the colonial period and onward, introducing new flavors, new uses for beef, and alternate cooking methods. Butterflying and shredding are just a couple of the typical Cuban beef preparations we'll be covering, so it's helpful to know your cuts of beef and where they come from.

The following classic Cuban dishes are typically paired with sides linked to the culture's past, so these beef meals will be combined with anything from yuca, peppers, plantains, and vibrant Caribbean spices to beans of varying preparations. We'll learn about these classic Cuban beef dishes and get cooking tips from chef Jorge Alvarez, the co-founder behind the Miami area's award-winning catering company The Stuffed Cuban — a business that rose to popularity from its food truck beginnings after Alvarez beat Gordon Ramsay in a Little Havana cookoff.