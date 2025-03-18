One of the many interesting things to know about Texas Roadhouse is that it makes most of its food from scratch. Everything from the fan-favorite seasoning it uses on its USDA Choice cuts of beef to our highest-ranked Texas Roadhouse menu item (dinner rolls with whipped honey cinnamon butter) is made in-house. Texas Roadhouse salad dressings are especially beloved by customers, as evidenced by the countless copycat recipes and Reddit threads asking if the restaurant sells it bottled. The one salad dressing Texas Roadhouse does not make from scratch, however, is its low-fat ranch.

While Texas Roadhouse ranch, blue cheese, and Italian dressing have been lauded and imitated, a few Texas Roadhouse employees took to social media with the disclaimer that the restaurant outsources its low-fat ranch. Various Reddit threads about other scratch-made salad dressings and about the ingredients in Texas Roadhouse mashed potatoes contain statements from self-proclaimed employees and ex-employees. Why Texas Roadhouse doesn't make low fat Ranch from scratch is anyone's guess. Perhaps the demand isn't high enough to warrant the extra expense of buying low fat ingredients in addition to full fat ingredients in bulk. So, if the low fat Ranch dressing isn't on par with the other scratch-made dressings, Texas Roadhouse chefs aren't entirely to blame.