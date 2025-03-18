The Best Type Of Ham For Ham Salad And How Thick To Cut It

When spring arrives, there's nothing better to serve-up than a classic ham salad. If you haven't had this dish before, ham salad's history is one for the books. It started off as funeral fare and graduated to a Southern staple. Filled with diced ham, celery, white onion, pickles, mayonnaise, and mustard, this spread is salty, creamy, smoky, and crunchy. Pile it on some white bread — just like you would a tuna fish sandwich — and you're in business. It's tasty and easy.

But if you are wondering what type of ham you should be reaching for to make this salad, Tasting Table has got you covered. Jay Craddick, executive chef at Humble Baron told us that he thinks the nod should go to spiral ham. He explained, "It's something about pieces of ham with good textured skin that's a winner in my eyes all day."

Spiral has a tender, juicy quality to it, ensuring you aren't biting into a tough, dry piece of meat. It's sweet, salty and flavorful. It's also exceptionally convenient. These pre-cooked, pre-sliced hunks of meat make your life easy. If you are hosting a brunch and serving a spiral ham, buy a bigger one than you will need to feed everyone so you will have leftovers to make your ham salad. But when you chop up your spiral ham, chef Craddick says there is an optimal cut size you should be shooting for.