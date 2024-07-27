How Ham Salad Went From A Funeral Food To A Southern Sandwich Staple

If you've ever met anyone who associates simple, tasty ham salad with sadder times, there's a reason: The dish was once well-known as a funeral food. The reasons ham salad became popular in the first place are the same factors that made it ideal for post-funeral luncheons. It's a crowd-pleaser, but it's quite easy to make, and affordable to do so. In a time when a family is already taxed by emotional and mental burdens — not to mention many other expenses — ham salad made it easy to feed many mourners at once. Again, however, the dish's effortlessness and salty, creamy, crunchy appeal helped it move from being funeral fare to an all-around southern sandwich staple.

Some fascinating history predates ham salad's turn as a funeral go-to. A 14th-century recipe for ham cooked in a gelatinous broth is seen as a sort of medieval lead-up to ham salads. A couple of centuries later, vegetables still used today like onions and celery entered the mix; then, eventually, mayonnaise started replacing the gelatin. In the United States, meatpacking plants proliferated after the Civil War, and canned, salted, ready-to-eat hams began popping up at stores around the country. Once so many Americans had access to prepared ham, recipes began appearing for chopping it up and mixing it with things like vinegar or mustard and hard-boiled eggs; mayonnaise re-entered the ham salad scene by the start of the 20th century, and people began adding the now-classic celery and pickle relish.