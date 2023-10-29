Stretch Out Ham Salad By Adding Hard-Boiled Eggs

Ham salad is the sweet and salty relative of protein-forward favorites like chicken salad or tuna salad. Making ham salad is as simple as coating ham in a creamy dressing and mixing in any number of extras to amp up the flavor and texture. These additions can also work to bulk up the ham salad if you're working with less canned ham or leftovers than usual. That said, when the craving for ham salad is too strong to deny, but needs a helping hand, easily add some heft with buttery hard-boiled eggs.

Whether they're joined together on a breakfast plate or in a salad bowl, ham and eggs are an iconic pairing whose flavors complement one another so well. Both ham and eggs (but specifically the yolks) share a decadent and savory quality. Yet, thanks to the sweet undertones of the meat, there's also a pleasant contrast against all that umami, which makes the duo all the tastier.

Beyond the sheer deliciousness they provide, eggs also prove to be the perfect way to stretch ham salad because they're quite filling and pack a lot of protein. Eggs also help you stick to a budget, since they're relatively inexpensive. Not to mention that because they're a staple ingredient, eggs make for an easy addition that won't require another trip to the grocery store.