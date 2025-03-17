The Canned Fruit That Can Easily Fix An Overly-Bitter Green Smoothie

Green smoothies are a great way to get in your veggies and fruit, especially if you have trouble eating enough in a day. Whether you go for a smoothie or a refreshing green juice, the trick is to load your drink up with greens you don't eat on their own and then pick some flavors to add that will cover up the bitterness of your plants of choice. Fortunately, there's a go-to ingredient you can pop the top on and dump into your smoothie, and it all but erases that bitter green taste. Next time you make a green smoothie, be sure to reach for some canned pineapple.

In general, canned fruit makes a great addition to your green smoothie, but pineapple excels for a few reasons. It's a bright, strong flavor that complements tons of different smoothie ingredients well. Because of its strength, it buries other green, grassy tastes beneath its vaguely citrusy sweetness, rounding out the flavor profile and adding a delicious punch of sweetness. Importantly, you want to add both the pineapple chunks and juice from the can to really mask any bitterness.