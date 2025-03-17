The Worst Olive Garden Entree That Isn't Pasta

While Olive Garden may not be the best option if you're hoping to find the fanciest of Italian fare, the family-friendly restaurant is a perfectly good choice for those craving hearty pasta dishes, flavorful soups, and of course, a procession of never-ending breadsticks. However, the casual dining chain offers a slew of other Italian-inspired dishes — some worth coming back for and some, well, not so much.

In Tasting Table's own ranking of every Olive Garden entree (that isn't pasta), we called out some truly yummy gems, like the standout 6-ounce steak topped with a delectable garlic herb butter sauce, and the rich and creamy stuffed chicken Marsala, the umami-packed entree that came in at number one on our list. However, we also discovered the worst of the bunch, and coming in last in our Olive Garden menu ranking was the eggplant Parmigiana.

Although it's certainly a filling option for those seeking to avoid meat, flavorwise, we found the layers of eggplant, breadcrumbs, tomato sauce, and cheese to be lackluster at best — and we're not the only ones who'd say so. As shown by Reddit user @mtnagel's photographic proof in a thread on the subreddit r/ExpectationVsReality, the fried eggplant dish definitely falls short of what's promised on the menu. In addition to the barely melted bits of shredded cheese, they bemoaned the lack of breadcrumbs covering the eggplant discs as well as the plate's overall lack of crispy fried crunch. As one commenter wrote, the entree "looks like a TV dinner."