What To Consider When Ordering Gluten-Free At McDonald's

When you visit a fast food restaurant as a gluten-free customer, it is obvious that the burgers and chicken nuggets most likely aren't an option for you. However, you may assume that the fries are safe, if they're unbreaded, and that a lettuce-wrapped burger could cut it. Of course, the specifics differ from restaurant to restaurant. In the case of the king of fast food, McDonald's, what you can eat as a gluten-free diner depends on the severity of your dietary restriction; there are menu items that don't include any gluten-containing ingredients, but the restaurant doesn't offer any gluten-free guarantees due to potential cross-contamination.

According to McDonald's website, shared cooking areas and equipment are the main areas where cross-contamination with foods containing gluten would occur. Even the french fries and hash browns contain a minimal amount of gluten present from the natural beef flavor infused with them, which contains wheat. So, if you suffer from celiac disease or have a serious gluten allergy, the Golden Arches is probably a no-go. However, if you are only gluten-sensitive or choose to avoid it for other reasons, the door might not be fully closed. The oatmeal is a possible option, as is the Big Breakfast — eggs and a sausage patty — so long as you opt out of the biscuit and hash brown. Additionally, you could order a plain hamburger patty, sausage patty, or bacon.