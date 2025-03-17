Why You Should Purposefully Bake Biscuits Too Close Together

When you bake treats like cookies, it's important to keep space between each one on a baking sheet so they don't run together during the cooking process. One exception to that baking rule is biscuits. You obviously don't want one large biscuit out of the oven, but luckily that's a mishap you don't have to worry about. To find out exactly why, we spoke with chef Jay Craddick, executive chef at Humble Baron located in Shelbyville, Tennessee.

"Biscuits touching in the pan helps give support to each biscuit to rise higher," the chef said. There's a rather simple reason why biscuits rise better together without any space between. As the biscuits bake against each other, they'll rise taller and evenly. The biscuits essentially support each other, so some don't rise more than the others or lose shape. Because you already shaped them separately beforehand, the buttery homemade biscuits will pull apart easily to serve and eat.