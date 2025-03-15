10 Party Snacks To Pair With A Vodka Cranberry

The vodka cranberry is a cocktail that looks incredibly simple, but it has a lot more going on inside the glass than what meets the eye. The cranberry juice is tangy, mildly sweet, and just a little bit bitter to round things out. And despite being a relatively neutral base spirit, vodka ends up being the perfect backdrop for that dominant flavor profile. Depending on the type of vodka you use in a vodka cranberry, it can add any number of additional flavors, from vanilla to coconut to citrus. If you're planning a party and are looking to serve a simple drink with a tantalizing flavor profile, a vodka cran may just be the answer.

As you start the process of planning this vodka cran-stravaganza, you need to think about the snacks. A party without snacks is like a martini without an olive. It's lobster with no melted butter. It's popcorn with no salt. It's ... you get it. It's not great. It's incomplete. However, there are a variety of snacky options that will go nicely with this cocktail, and we spoke with Broken Shed vodka's master blender Mark Simmonds, as well as Conrad New York Downtown's executive sous chef Hugo Saavedra and food and beverage manager Rene Jaquez, for some expert-approved pairings.

From mixed nuts and olives to slightly more elevated finger foods like sliders and souvlaki skewers, the elusive vodka cranberry is the perfect drink to plan a party snack menu around. The following party snacks won't just pair well with the vodka cran, but elevate and enhance it, too.