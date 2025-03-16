American Vs British Restaurant Patrons: The Big Difference Gordon Ramsay Notices

Whether you know Gordon Ramsay from his TV shows, his many cookbooks, or his spicy language, one thing's for sure — he's the most recognizable British chef, not just in his homeland, but also in the States. Ramsay's restaurants are a testament to his knowledge as a restaurateur, and although his journey started in the U.K., it soon expanded internationally. With nearly two decades of experience on the American restaurant scene under his belt, he's easily the best person to ask about the difference between American and British customers.

In 2009, Ramsay gave an interview to Bon Appétit, where he shared his observations about the two cultures. According to him, Americans are quicker to express their disappointment with the meal, complaining directly to the staff and openly voicing their opinions. In contrast, the British are more reserved, seldom expressing their displeasure and instead making it known by simply never returning to the restaurant.

Despite that, Ramsay stated in the interview that if he could only keep one of his many restaurants, it wouldn't be one on American soil; he'd keep his Michelin-star-awarded flagship place in Chelsea that was his very first independent restaurant and has been around since 1998.