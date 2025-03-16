American Vs British Restaurant Patrons: The Big Difference Gordon Ramsay Notices
Whether you know Gordon Ramsay from his TV shows, his many cookbooks, or his spicy language, one thing's for sure — he's the most recognizable British chef, not just in his homeland, but also in the States. Ramsay's restaurants are a testament to his knowledge as a restaurateur, and although his journey started in the U.K., it soon expanded internationally. With nearly two decades of experience on the American restaurant scene under his belt, he's easily the best person to ask about the difference between American and British customers.
In 2009, Ramsay gave an interview to Bon Appétit, where he shared his observations about the two cultures. According to him, Americans are quicker to express their disappointment with the meal, complaining directly to the staff and openly voicing their opinions. In contrast, the British are more reserved, seldom expressing their displeasure and instead making it known by simply never returning to the restaurant.
Despite that, Ramsay stated in the interview that if he could only keep one of his many restaurants, it wouldn't be one on American soil; he'd keep his Michelin-star-awarded flagship place in Chelsea that was his very first independent restaurant and has been around since 1998.
Why are Americans more outspoken than Brits?
You could say that the U.K. naturally has a more reserved (or proper) culture. Even when looking at the American vs. full English breakfast, it's clear that the English prefer to stick to a savory tradition, while Americans like to spice it up with something sweet. But could there be more to this story, specifically when it comes to dining out?
First, eating out is far more common in the States, with 45% of people eating out at least once weekly, according to a 2022 consumer trends report by Attest. In comparison, only 21% of Brits reported doing the same. Then there's the tipping culture, which many argue makes a massive difference in customer attitude. In the States, wait staff primarily make their living from the tips left by customers. In the U.K., the wage normally comes from the employers, so waiters don't need to rely on tips to survive. As a result, restaurant culture in America often puts the customer first.
Not only are the servers more open to hearing customers' opinions, but they also tend to be more communicative and attentive throughout the entire service. Americans could also prove to be more loyal to the places that have previously heard their concerns. A study about brand loyalty, reported by Direct Commerce, showed that Americans display a significantly higher loyalty to specific brands than Brits do — a trend that could easily translate into the dining-out experience as well.