American Vs Full English Breakfast: What's The Difference?

Breakfast is a beloved meal — what better way to start the day than with some tasty food? Morning preferences are abundant, explaining the dozens of breakfast recipes in existence. International cuisines each have their own early meal traditions, too, from Malaysia's hearty rice-based Nasi Lemak to Mexico's leftover reused chilaquiles.

The U.S. and the U.K. are also blessed with great breakfast culinary traditions. Although foods across the pond may seem similar, there's actually quite a bit of distinction between an American and full English breakfast — enough to spark debate. The British consumption of beans for breakfast incites divisive opinions. Conversely, an American plate often comes with a sweet item like waffles or pancakes, a confusing accompaniment to a piece of bacon or eggs to some.

Then, there's the tradition behind each dish to consider. An English full breakfast is a venerable, centuries-old dish, while the American breakfast is a more open-ended meal, influenced by 20th-century marketing. In the U.S., one can enter a diner and spontaneously patch together foods — a move that's a drastic contrast to the well-thought-out combinations on an English plate. Such intricacies reveal a fascinating contrast in culinary attitudes.