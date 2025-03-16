How To Fix Overly Thick Enchilada Sauce Without Stripping Away Flavor

So you've decided to put that can back on the shelf and make your own homemade enchilada sauce. Good for you, because it's one of — if not the — most important parts of the classic Mexican dish, and it should be treated as such. Making delicious enchilada sauce is relatively easy, and it can be ready in as little as 10 minutes.

Enchilada sauce reduces as it cooks, and a lot of recipes involve making a roux to thicken it further. Everyone has their preferences, but enchilada sauce as we know it in the U.S. is usually the consistency of heavy cream. If you've gotten to a stage where yours is no longer pourable, you might want to thin it out slightly.

Don't worry, there's no need to start over. There's a simple fix for overly thick sauces, and all it involves is adding a little extra liquid — just don't reach for that glass of water.