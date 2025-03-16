The Ingredient We Didn't Expect To Find In Kirkland's Chewy Granola Bars

No matter where you are shopping, there's comfort in familiarity. A loaf of white bread is soft with perhaps a touch of sweetness, potato chips are salty and crispy, and granola bars are chewy, nutty, fruity, or chocolatey. Well, usually. When we picked up a box of granola bars from Costco, we were surprised by what we found.

The ingredients in granola bars are pretty standard regardless of brand: Granola, oats, nuts, sugar, chocolate, and other flavors and preservatives. But a glance at the back of a box of Kirkland Signature Soft & Chewy granola bars reveals the treats contain rosemary extract.

Those who dabble in the kitchen are used to seeing and using ingredients such as vanilla and peppermint extracts. These ingredients are usually purified versions of spices or herbs, where the ingredient's oils are extracted and infused with a liquid to create a highly concentrated extract that's most often used as a flavor enhancer. Rosemary can be used for cooking just about anything and is recognized for its strong aroma and flavor. But that's not all it's used for.