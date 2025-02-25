The Ingredient We Didn't Expect To Find In Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn
You've probably heard of Kirkland Signature microwave popcorn. The much-loved brand is a Costco classic, but behind the loud advertisement of the movie-red packaging, there's a secret; just check the ingredient list. We were a little shocked by the addition of rosemary extract.
While an initial surprise, a quick investigation reveals a few reasons why the extra ingredient does make sense. It's rarer than your off-the-cuff sweet versus salty variations, but not unheard of. Earthy with citrus notes, it adds a sought-after depth of flavor.
However, there's science in the mix, too. The Kirkland Signature popcorn label states that the rosemary extract is added to preserve freshness. The herb's antimicrobial and antioxidant powers are a definite added bonus — keeping your popcorn shelf-happy for longer. Bioactive aspects of the ingredient offer the double benefits of boosting taste and aiding longevity. Maybe we should add it as one of the tips you need for making the best popcorn. Kirkland: Don't mind us pinching the idea.
How to incorporate rosemary into DIY popcorn
Popcorn connoisseurs are no strangers to chasing deeper, more elaborate tastes. Adventurous foodies have tried blending butter and marmite for an umami-packed popcorn topper. Rosemary's citrus element matches the common recommendation of added lemon (which is in our list of the best ingredients to elevate your bowl of popcorn) and it carries a natural umami. In short, it's worth learning how to incorporate rosemary into tried-and-tested recipes. The good news is that it's easy to add. While woodsy rosemary is a little coarser than softer herbs, it's also more resistant to burning. When cooking popcorn in a pan, the most effective way is simply adding chopped leaves to the oil. Or you could just add sprigs and remove them before popping the corn but this will lead to a milder flavor.
Keeping the leaves in as you pop deepens your results, absorbing the rosemary flavor notes as the kernels are evenly heated. The process is simple: Flavor the oil, fire the stovetop up, add the popcorn, wait for the popping to stop, and allow it to cool. Buying pre-infused oil on Amazon is another option, with products like the BASSO 1904 Rosemary Oil or M.G. PAPPAS Rosemary Infused Oil. However, for stronger results, use finely chopped fresh sprigs. For even more flavor you could finish off your bowl by adding an extra tablespoon of melted butter which has been heated with finely chopped rosemary. A final pinch of kosher salt will make the flavors even stronger.