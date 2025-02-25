The Ingredient We Didn't Expect To Find In Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn

You've probably heard of Kirkland Signature microwave popcorn. The much-loved brand is a Costco classic, but behind the loud advertisement of the movie-red packaging, there's a secret; just check the ingredient list. We were a little shocked by the addition of rosemary extract.

While an initial surprise, a quick investigation reveals a few reasons why the extra ingredient does make sense. It's rarer than your off-the-cuff sweet versus salty variations, but not unheard of. Earthy with citrus notes, it adds a sought-after depth of flavor.

However, there's science in the mix, too. The Kirkland Signature popcorn label states that the rosemary extract is added to preserve freshness. The herb's antimicrobial and antioxidant powers are a definite added bonus — keeping your popcorn shelf-happy for longer. Bioactive aspects of the ingredient offer the double benefits of boosting taste and aiding longevity. Maybe we should add it as one of the tips you need for making the best popcorn. Kirkland: Don't mind us pinching the idea.