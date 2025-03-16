Mornay Vs Hollandaise Sauce: What's The Difference?

Craving a saucy deep-dive? Today, we're exploring mornay and hollandaise. To properly understand these sauces, you must know the five French mother sauces: béchamel, velouté, espagnole, hollandaise, and sauce tomat. While hollandaise is considered a mother sauce, mornay is an adaptation of classic béchamel.

Both mornay and hollandaise sauces are thick, creamy, pale-hued, and served warm. They also present rich yet fairly neutral flavors, which are comparable enough to serve similar culinary purposes. In fact, mornay is often used as a substitute for hollandaise. Ultimately, the characteristics that make them unique are their ingredients and, subsequently, their respective tastes and weights. Where mornay sauce is all about flour, milk, and cheese, hollandaise is all about egg yolks, butter, and lemon juice.

Mornay is a velvety French cheese sauce, essentially béchamel with the addition of Gruyère. This roux-based beauty is inherently luxurious, bringing a savory cheesy accoutrement to any dish. Hollandaise, by contrast, includes neither flour nor cheese. The sauce hails from Normandy, despite its French name meaning "of Holland." Unlike cheesy, savory mornay, hollandaise tastes like a brighter, less savory béarnaise sauce. Its flavor is rich and butter-forward, balanced by the acidity of the lemon. Hollandaise also often includes a pinch of cayenne pepper, which brings dimensional warmth to this mild, creamy sauce.