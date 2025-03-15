A Single Cabbage Leaf Is All You Need For More Beautiful Baked Goods

Anyone on social media has seen countless loaves of bread decorated with intricate scoring patterns. Wheat stalks, hashtags, leaves, trees — almost anything you can think of has been delicately sliced into proofed bread dough before being baked. And though you do need to score bread dough to control its rise in the oven, you don't have to be an artist to get beautifully decorated loaves. Ditch the blade and grab a cabbage leaf.

A single leaf from this cruciferous vegetable is venous and sturdy enough to be pressed on top of bread dough. In the oven, the dough will rise and press up against the cabbage leaf; after baking, peel the leaf away and unveil an amazing natural leaf pattern on your loaf of bread (with no trace of cabbage flavor). You could also choose to cover the bottom of your pan of choice with cabbage leaves so the pattern imprints onto the bottom of the bread as well. Be sure to lightly coat the leaves with oil or cooking spray to ensure an easy peel-off.