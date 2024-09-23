A Baker's Top Tips For Adding Vegetables To Your Homemade Bread

When it comes to baking bread, it can be scary to branch out from your fool-proof recipe. After all, baking is a precise science and the time-intensive process can make experimentation not worth the potential failure. We talked to Nathan Myhrvold, founder of Modernist Cuisine and co-author of "Modernist Bread at Home," to learn how to confidently add variety to the baking by elevating your bread game to include vegetables.

According to Myhrvold, folding vegetables into your dough is a great way to add savory flavors to your loaves and it doesn't have to be a scary process. Chef Myhrvold says, "For the best results, I generally suggest using low-moisture [vegetables] that are fully cooked." Examples of some low-moisture vegetables include broccoli, cauliflower, and different types of root vegetables.

Myhrvold goes on to share that you have options when it comes to making sure your added vegetables won't throw off the moisture content in your loaves. "There are a lot of different ways to prepare vegetable inclusions, including roasting, poaching, charring, frying, [or] confit," he explains. However, Chef Myhrvold has a favorite inclusion method called pressure caramelization.