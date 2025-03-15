The Costco Beef Shopping Tip To Get More Bang For Your Buck

A slow-roasted rib roast is the perfect choice when preparing a relaxed Sunday lunch with the family. Plus, there are heaps of clever ways to use leftover roast beef, such as stuffing the slices into hoagies, rolling the shreds into burritos, or simply scattering snippets into a green salad. That's why it makes such good sense to buy a larger, bulkier cut at Costco because you can cook once, and eat more than twice. The only problem is that bigger cuts of beef, such as brisket and New York strip, can be costly. One way to get more bang for your buck is to choose beef that has a smaller fat cap.

Haven't heard of a fat cap before? It's simply the name for the layer of white fat on top of a cut of beef that's often trimmed off before cooking. Some cooks like to keep a thin layer of this fat on their beef and sear it fat-side down in a hot skillet to help it crisp up and soften before roasting. While it doesn't fully melt as it bakes, the fat keeps the joint tender and produces drippings that can be used to cook vegetables in. However, most of it is either cut away prior to cooking, to produce a thinner layer, or trimmed off at the dinner table.