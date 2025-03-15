The Costco Beef Shopping Tip To Get More Bang For Your Buck
A slow-roasted rib roast is the perfect choice when preparing a relaxed Sunday lunch with the family. Plus, there are heaps of clever ways to use leftover roast beef, such as stuffing the slices into hoagies, rolling the shreds into burritos, or simply scattering snippets into a green salad. That's why it makes such good sense to buy a larger, bulkier cut at Costco because you can cook once, and eat more than twice. The only problem is that bigger cuts of beef, such as brisket and New York strip, can be costly. One way to get more bang for your buck is to choose beef that has a smaller fat cap.
Haven't heard of a fat cap before? It's simply the name for the layer of white fat on top of a cut of beef that's often trimmed off before cooking. Some cooks like to keep a thin layer of this fat on their beef and sear it fat-side down in a hot skillet to help it crisp up and soften before roasting. While it doesn't fully melt as it bakes, the fat keeps the joint tender and produces drippings that can be used to cook vegetables in. However, most of it is either cut away prior to cooking, to produce a thinner layer, or trimmed off at the dinner table.
A thinner fat cap in pre-packaged cuts equates to more meat
Choosing beef that has a thinner fat cap means you'll avoid paying for something that you won't eat and means you'll get more meat for your money when priced by weight. All you need to do is compare the cuts in the chiller cabinet and choose the one with a thinner fat cap that isn't spread across the entirety of the joint. Then you can portion your large bulk cut into smaller pieces, cook what you need, and freeze the rest for later.
When choosing the absolute best roast for your next prime rib, examine the amount of marbling within the meat. Unlike a thick fat cap, these small white flecks of fat (that look like little tributaries running through the flesh) will fully render down as your beef cooks and become invisible. Moreover, they're packed full of flavor and as they melt, they will ensure that your cut remains succulent and juicy. The best cuts of beef should have an even distribution of fine marbling and, if possible, be bone-in rather than boneless to maximize tenderness.
Having said that, boneless cuts are easier to carve. Another way to save money on meat is to buy from a butcher. You can select your cut and ask for any excess fat to be trimmed off before weighing. Plus, the butcher will happily portion a beef tenderloin into smaller steaks, or remove bones from larger roasts for free.