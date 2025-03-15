Should You Really Soak Oats Before Adding Them To Your Smoothies?

A few spoons of oats can add a punch of protein and fiber to your morning smoothie, setting you up for the day with a satisfying on-the-go snack. Some recipes call for oats specifically, like this delicious strawberry banana oatmeal smoothie, but you can usually add them to whatever flavor you're craving. And while certain recipes call for the oats to be soaked beforehand, it's not completely necessary if you're in a rush.

It's perfectly safe to eat uncooked rolled oats, and many people just toss them right into the blender with their other ingredients. However, soaking them can create a creamier, smoother texture, and it might even make smoothies easier to blend. Depending on the type of oats used, even five minutes of soaking can do the trick, and it can help avoid any unpleasant, grainy sips. It's an incredibly easy step if you have the time — and it doesn't call for any extra ingredients.

Simply place the oats in a small bowl or cup with some or all of the milk you're using in the smoothie and put them to the side while you prepare the rest of your breakfast. There are so many tips for a perfect smoothie, but a good portion of oats to add is about ⅛ to ¼ of a cup. The quantity of liquid you soak them in doesn't really matter –- just make sure they're covered.