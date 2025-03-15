Should You Really Soak Oats Before Adding Them To Your Smoothies?
A few spoons of oats can add a punch of protein and fiber to your morning smoothie, setting you up for the day with a satisfying on-the-go snack. Some recipes call for oats specifically, like this delicious strawberry banana oatmeal smoothie, but you can usually add them to whatever flavor you're craving. And while certain recipes call for the oats to be soaked beforehand, it's not completely necessary if you're in a rush.
It's perfectly safe to eat uncooked rolled oats, and many people just toss them right into the blender with their other ingredients. However, soaking them can create a creamier, smoother texture, and it might even make smoothies easier to blend. Depending on the type of oats used, even five minutes of soaking can do the trick, and it can help avoid any unpleasant, grainy sips. It's an incredibly easy step if you have the time — and it doesn't call for any extra ingredients.
Simply place the oats in a small bowl or cup with some or all of the milk you're using in the smoothie and put them to the side while you prepare the rest of your breakfast. There are so many tips for a perfect smoothie, but a good portion of oats to add is about ⅛ to ¼ of a cup. The quantity of liquid you soak them in doesn't really matter –- just make sure they're covered.
To soak or not to soak
You can also soak the oats in water and drain them or add them right to the blender if you like a thinner smoothie. Instant oats only need to be soaked for about five minutes, while rolled oats should be left for about 10 to 20 minutes. If you have the time, soak them for 30 minutes to an hour for an extra creamy texture. You can even do it before you go to bed and leave them in the fridge overnight.
As for the types of oats to use, rolled or instant work best as steel-cut is harder for the blender to break down. Rolled oats also undergo an extra heat treatment step in production that steel-cut and oat groats do not. They might still be safe to consume raw, but it's best to check with the manufacturer.
If you don't have time for any of this, don't worry –- just add the oats right to the blender. If it's not high-powered, it might be worth giving them a quick whirl on their own before adding the rest of the ingredients to help break them down, but again, it's not necessary. Whether it's a classic strawberry cinnamon smoothie or a fancy tahini smoothie with cardamom, it will still be delicious and more nutritious either way.