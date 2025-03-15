The World's Easiest Pasta To Make Doesn't Require Any Equipment

If making pasta from scratch sounds like a laborious chore, we have good news: It certainly doesn't have to be. In Francine's Segan's "Pasta Modern: New & Inspired Recipes from Italy," Segan labels frascarelli as the world's easiest pasta. This polenta-style dish doesn't call for any particular equipment such as pasta machines or rolling devices to make. You simply need a flat surface, water, and flour. Originally, flour was dusted on top of a surface like a large pasta board and water sprinkled on top to turn the fragments into small pieces of pasta, helped along by rubbing it with your fingers. Other recipe versions of frascarelli pasta include adding salt, including an egg in the flour or the water, or even boiling some rice before adding flour in a simmering pot to then ladle and plate.

Once made, the frascarelli is briefly boiled in salted water, and then can be crowned with tomato sauce, crumbles of sausage, and shavings of pecorino Romano cheese. A meal of frascarelli can be eaten directly off a wooden board known as spianatora, where the sauce is simply ladled onto the frascarelli and everyone helps themseles. The dish is often still served on these boards today, offering a communal experience for family-style dining. Also called polenta alla spianatora — polenta on the table — when polenta is used instead of frascarelli, these large spreads let diners dig in as they please.