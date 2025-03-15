For A Refreshing Coffee Drink In Italy, Keep Your Eye Out For This Machine
By the time you're on day two or three wandering the beautiful streets of Italy, you'll have noticed that the coffee culture is a bit... intense. To Italians, coffee isn't a "come and go" kind of experience, it's an all-morning ordeal spent with friends and neighbors. But by mid-afternoon, when that Italian sun is beating down, it can be difficult to imagine drinking a piping hot cup of espresso. If you're in the mood for an afternoon pick-me-up that's just as refreshing as it is heavenly, keep your eyes peeled for crema di caffè machines.
Crema di caffè, sometimes called crema caffè, is a popular coffee-based Italian treat. The machines look something like a slushy-maker, but instead of churning ice and watermelon-flavored syrups, the crema di caffè machines mix espresso, sugar, and heavy cream to create a product that's similar to coffee ice cream. Bars in Italy will fire up the alluring crema di caffè machine during prime season, captivating tourists and devoted locals alike with the promise of a treat that's not too sweet and perfectly tailored for a sunny day.
Crema di caffè is Italy's coolest frozen treat
Although you'll find crema di caffè around the country, the beverage is most common in the south of Italy, widely available at local bars. Italian "bars" are similar to American coffeehouses, where people go to enjoy a cup of coffee, but with the patrons enjoying cappuccinos and crema di caffès al blanco (at the counter). The frozen treat is typically thick enough to disperse into a cup and enjoy with a spoon, garnished with espresso beans or cocoa powder in varying orders. It's most commonly enjoyed in the summertime, the heavy machinery hard at work keeping patrons cool through the hottest months of the year.
If you don't have plans to visit Italy any time soon, you can enjoy a cup of crema di caffè at home (minus using a crema di caffè machine). You'll need about two shots of espresso (cooled), two tablespoons of sugar, and one cup of heavy cream. Use an electric mixer to turn the heavy cream into whipped cream, adding sugar until the creation forms stiff peaks. Once the espresso cools, slowly incorporate the liquid into the whipped cream mixture until it's evenly combined. The result isn't an exact replica of what you'll find on the streets of Italy, but it's enough to keep you dreaming until you make a trip to discover it for yourself.