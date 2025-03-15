For A Refreshing Coffee Drink In Italy, Keep Your Eye Out For This Machine

By the time you're on day two or three wandering the beautiful streets of Italy, you'll have noticed that the coffee culture is a bit... intense. To Italians, coffee isn't a "come and go" kind of experience, it's an all-morning ordeal spent with friends and neighbors. But by mid-afternoon, when that Italian sun is beating down, it can be difficult to imagine drinking a piping hot cup of espresso. If you're in the mood for an afternoon pick-me-up that's just as refreshing as it is heavenly, keep your eyes peeled for crema di caffè machines.

Crema di caffè, sometimes called crema caffè, is a popular coffee-based Italian treat. The machines look something like a slushy-maker, but instead of churning ice and watermelon-flavored syrups, the crema di caffè machines mix espresso, sugar, and heavy cream to create a product that's similar to coffee ice cream. Bars in Italy will fire up the alluring crema di caffè machine during prime season, captivating tourists and devoted locals alike with the promise of a treat that's not too sweet and perfectly tailored for a sunny day.