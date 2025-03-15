When To Use Fresh Vs Frozen Corn For The Absolute Best Cornbread

At face value, cornbread is a relatively simple baked good with minimal ingredients, and it's among one of the oldest foods in the United States. Although now a fixture in the cuisine of the American South, cornbread's origins stem from the Native Americans, who either roasted or dried corn and then ground the kernels into meal for cooking. Corn was a staple crop grown in North America, long before wheat arrived in the late 1700s, so early settlers and colonists had to adapt to using cornmeal to make bread. Jumping forward to the present, we have a plethora of options when it comes to making cornbread, and some of the most delicious cornbread uses whole corn kernels in addition to cornmeal.

So, if you want to try this, should you use fresh, frozen, or canned corn kernels? As with most ingredients, seasonal is best, and fresh, in-season sweet corn is the ideal option for making the most flavorful cornbread. However, if you're craving cornbread in January, it's better to choose canned or frozen corn over fresh. Most frozen produce is flash frozen, which means that the fruits and vegetables are harvested, then quickly blanched and frozen, helping to preserve both texture and nutrients.