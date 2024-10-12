Cornbread Is Even Better With A Fresh Herb Dressing On Top

Cornbread is one of America's favorite side dishes. Slightly sweet, more moist than typical bread, with crispy edges, and, of course, the satisfying texture of cornmeal and taste of corn. It goes with a variety of meals; barbecue, meat, chilis, and stews are all complemented by this side. It's commonly slathered with butter and honey, which is undeniably delicious. But there are ways to put a light and bright spin on this dish. Topped with a fresh herb dressing, cornbread will steal the show — well, meal.

The word "dressing" may not be what you're thinking. We don't mean liquidy, or even creamy, salad dressing. Herbs, finely chopped, accompanied by other diced produce, and tossed with a bit of olive oil and/or vinegar make for a chunky, spoonable topping that pairs perfectly with the corn-forward bread. The best part about this idea is that it's totally customizable to your tastes. You can start with your favorite herb and consider other herbs, veggies, or fruits that go well with it. To make it easy, though, we'll suggest some of our favorites.