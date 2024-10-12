Cornbread Is Even Better With A Fresh Herb Dressing On Top
Cornbread is one of America's favorite side dishes. Slightly sweet, more moist than typical bread, with crispy edges, and, of course, the satisfying texture of cornmeal and taste of corn. It goes with a variety of meals; barbecue, meat, chilis, and stews are all complemented by this side. It's commonly slathered with butter and honey, which is undeniably delicious. But there are ways to put a light and bright spin on this dish. Topped with a fresh herb dressing, cornbread will steal the show — well, meal.
The word "dressing" may not be what you're thinking. We don't mean liquidy, or even creamy, salad dressing. Herbs, finely chopped, accompanied by other diced produce, and tossed with a bit of olive oil and/or vinegar make for a chunky, spoonable topping that pairs perfectly with the corn-forward bread. The best part about this idea is that it's totally customizable to your tastes. You can start with your favorite herb and consider other herbs, veggies, or fruits that go well with it. To make it easy, though, we'll suggest some of our favorites.
Our favorite herby, saucey combos to try out
One thing that makes cornbread a go-to side dish is its versatility. It can lean sweet or savory depending on the amount of sugar included in it and what you serve it with. So, for this fresh herb cornbread topping idea, you can choose which flavor direction you want to take your cornbread. For any of these suggested combinations, just scoop some on a piece of cornbread right before serving.
To spice things up, try finely dicing one jalapeño, half a bunch of cilantro leaves, and a couple of scallions, and mix it with the juice of half a lime, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, and a pinch of flaky sea salt. For sweet cornbread, dice up a peach and ½ cup of basil, and mix it with 2 teaspoons of balsamic vinegar, a pinch of flaky sea salt, and a drizzle of honey. With the same amount of balsamic, salt, and honey, ½ cup of diced strawberries and ½ a cup of mint would also work perfectly. You also couldn't go wrong with a classic chimichurri full of diced garlic, parsley, and red chili, or a pico de gallo with fresh cilantro, tomatoes, and onions.