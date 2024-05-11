The Special Ingredient For Sweet And Moist Cornbread

There are quite a few ways you can incorporate pineapple into your cornbread recipe. You can chop up a fresh fruit or get it canned — but either way, you'll want bits that are cut up as finely as possible, which makes crushed versions ideal. If you can only find canned, diced pineapple, run a knife through your chunks after draining them.

If you're using one cup of cornmeal in your recipe, add about one cup of the fruit. If you'd rather just pour in the juices and keep the texture of your final product as smooth as possible, try ¼ cup for every cup of cornmeal. Either way, you'll want to stir the pineapple product in with your wet ingredients, like egg and milk.

Once the fruit is incorporated, there are a few other ways you can spruce up your elevated cornbread. Feel free to throw some diced jalapeños or cayenne pepper into the mix, or add pineapple to a green chile and tomatillo cornbread, so that your end result has sweet, savory, and spicy elements. Add a little brown sugar, coconut sugar, honey, or agave if you want even more sweetness, use coconut or macadamia milk instead of regular for a tropical touch, or stir in some creamed corn for even more richness and moisture. And if you're all about fruity bread, include your pineapple in a tasty cast iron fig recipe.