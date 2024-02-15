Creamed Corn Is The Key Ingredient Addition In Alton Brown's Favorite Cornbread

Whether you're hosting a chili night or sizzling up some barbecue ribs, no comfort food feast is complete without a side of hearty, crumbly cornbread. The classic Southern staple is traditionally made with a mix of cornmeal and buttermilk (hold the sugar, please!), but we'll let you in on a little secret: There are about as many ways to make cornbread as there are ways to eat it.

If you ask any chef (or Southern grandma for that matter), they'll each give you their own unique twist on the recipe. Ina Garten, for example, sneaks sugar and sour cream into her version of the dish, while Sunny Anderson swears by store-bought Jiffy mix. But if you're looking for a homemade cornbread recipe that's extra rich, moist, and flavorful, turn to Alton Brown's. The celebrity cook and Food Network star dubs his special cornbread the "Cream of the Crop" — an apt moniker considering that the recipe's secret ingredient is, well, creamed corn. But it's not just any creamed corn.

For his go-to cornbread, Brown takes inspiration from his "Better-Than-Granny's" creamed corn recipe, which adds rosemary and turmeric for a savory and herbaceous flavor. Heavy cream and stone-ground cornmeal, meanwhile, help to create the creamed corn's thick, decadent texture, which, when incorporated into cornbread, results in a moist and tender dish worth taking seconds of.